GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked late Monday to clean up a fuel spill after a semi crash on Interstate 80.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes, east of Route 422 in Girard.

The semi went off the road and landed in the median.

Hazmat crews and representatives with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency were called to clean up 150 gallons of diesel and assess the spill.

The driver was not hurt.

The accident has been cleared and is under investigation.