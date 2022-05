NELSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The westbound lanes of US-422 are back open Friday evening after a semi-truck rolled over in Portage County.

The crash was between Reynolds Road and Hobart Road in Nelson Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Ravenna Post noted the semi rolled over just before 12:15 p.m.

Crews worked to get the truck out of a ditch.

Both westbound lanes of Route 422 in Southington were closed at County Line Road for several hours.