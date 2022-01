LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi hauling steel coils tipped over and closed part of Route 711 on Monday.

Ohio State Patrol said the semi-truck tipped over on the bend of the northbound entrance ramp from Route 711 to Route 11.

Right now they are only keeping one lane of traffic open on Route 711 northbound to Route 11.

OSP said when crews start to move the truck, they will close Route 711 northbound to Route 11 and the I-80 east entrance ramp to Route 11 northbound.