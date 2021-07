SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A semi truck leaked fuel on part of the Ohio Turnpike overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes near Springfield Township in Mahoning County.

Troopers said the driver hit a deer and went off the road, causing the fuel spill.

The driver was not hurt and the spill was contained.

A portion of the turnpike was closed, but has since reopened.