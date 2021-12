HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert for drivers heading out Sunday morning: Traffic is down to one lane if you’re heading East on I-80 near Hubbard.

It’s because a semi truck jack-knifed into the median around 4:30 a.m.

The semi was leaking fuel and crews are on scene cleaning it up.

No word on long that could take.

Troopers, hazmat and fire are on scene.

They tell us no one was hurt.