GREENE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer accident is blocking traffic on Route 11 in Trumbull County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi jackknifed about 7:25 a.m. Monday on Route 11 northbound, just past the Kinsman Road exit (Route 87).

The driver appears to be OK. He was seen outside the truck walking around, according to dispatchers.

One lane of traffic northbound is blocked in the area of the accident.

Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down in the area of the accident.