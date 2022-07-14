HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A semi-truck carrying 22 tons of concrete cylinders flipped over in Hubbard Township, closing the Interstate 80 eastbound exit ramp to Route 62.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of the semi-truck didn’t decrease speed enough around the exit ramp, losing control of the truck. It was carrying two concrete cylinders on a flatbed, and those cylinders rolled over onto the road and into a nearby ditch.

Some of the fuel leaked, but crews from the fire department were cleaning it up.

No injuries were reported.

The entrance ramp at I-80 eastbound is open, and traffic is moving slowly around the accident.

Hubbard City and Township police, Hubbard fire and the Highway Patrol were at the scene.

Highway Patrol estimates that the exit ramp will be open in about 45 minutes. After that, the concrete cylinders will be removed, but that shouldn’t impact traffic too much, according to the Highway Patrol.