GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Two vehicles, including a semi and a pickup truck, were involved in a crash in Green Township that has shut down a portion of Route 165.

The crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 165 and Lisbon Road.

Troopers at the scene said that the driver of the pickup truck that was hauling scrap pulled out in front of the semi.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The semi driver was not hurt, crews at the scene said.

Route 165 will be closed in the area of the crash for at least an hour and a half.