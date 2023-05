BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A semi accident blocked part of a major road Friday morning.

First News was on the scene after a car drove into a semi on Midlothian Boulevard while turning off of Lake Park Road in Boardman.

The fire department and an ambulance were both on scene. No injuries have been reported yet, but there was one person in the semi and two occupants in the vehicle.

Part of the road was blocked, but one lane remained open and traffic was moving.

Dave Sess contributed to this report.