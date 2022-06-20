HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Many people found the old Ohio fireworks law confusing. You could buy them here but had to take them out of state. Now, the law is clear and simple. Where you can buy them, and when it’s legal to shoot them off.

The state’s new fireworks law has 11 holidays a year when it is legal to shoot off fireworks.

Wholesale Fireworks in Hubbard sells fireworks year-round (the Niles location is seasonal). The law still allows for small fireworks like sparklers, year-round. But for those holidays on the list, people are buying to make their show look like the professionals.

“They’re going in 150, 200 feet in the air. They’re opening up with multicolored breaks. They have all sorts of effects. So very similar to what someone could see at a professional display, but obviously on a smaller scale,” said owner R.T. Naples. “Most people are responsible. But if you’re shooting fireworks at 2 a.m. in the morning and you’re having a party at 2 a.m. in the morning and it’s a school night, you know the police are going to come. You know.”

Ohioans must buy fireworks in the state to shoot into the sky. Its popularity keeps growing, and the new days making it legal can only help the industry grow.

“They make noise and they make a mess. As long as you’re not making noise when you shouldn’t be, and as long as you clean your mess up, no one’s going to really bother you,” Naples said.

Communities are allowed to make fireworks illegal. That hasn’t happened in the tri-county area but has been done in some towns near Columbus, Toledo and one near Cleveland.