Self-driving vehicles will save lives but still require engaged driver, AAA says

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve seen the images of cars that can back themselves into parking spaces and some that will even drive you down a highway. On Wednesday morning, Youngstown State’s College of Science and AAA hosted a seminar on the future of autonomous vehicles and how this technology will change our lives.

One of the presenters, AAA’s Jennifer Ryan, said drivers should be willing to take advantage of these new features, but they need to be aware that these cars and trucks still need someone behind the wheel.

“This is a dynamic and evolving issue, and you can see that the technology continues to increase and to get more evolved over time. But it’s important that people understand, really, that there are limitations to that technology and they still must be an engaged driver.”

Ryan said if all vehicles had autonomous technology, roughly 100 lives each year in the country would be saved from deadly accidents.