BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parents and guardians are preparing their students for another academic year. That means groceries, clothes and school supplies.

WKBN First News took a supply list from an area school and reporter Ashley Bell headed to Walmart to do some shopping. The total came to $76.61, and that was just for one first grader.

Kaitlyn Bishop is a local mom who was out shopping, too. She is sending her child off to school for the first time. Her supply list wasn’t a surprise, and she is on board with helping others, too.

“Anti-bacterial wipes, headphones, things not only for her but her classmates could use also if they need,” Bishop said. “We do have to buy a little extra for children that can’t be provided the things they need, but that’s OK. I am OK with that,” Bishop said.

Not every household is able to purchase the items their kids need for school that’s why United Way is working on its Stuff the Bus event. Volunteers were packing about 1,000 book bags Thursday for kids in the Valley.

“Where the program has really grown is now we have school supplies that we load into the backpacks, and we get them to the children in the greatest need. We partner with the school districts, and teachers identify the children that need the backpacks and school supplies the most,” said Bob Hannon, president of United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

Earlier this summer The United Way raised money and collected supplies for the upcoming school year.

About 12 years ago, the United Way partnered with Huntington Bank. The bank provides the backpacks and the United Way provides the school supplies.

Leaders of the event hope that more people join them so that they can help more kids.

