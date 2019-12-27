See Disney On Ice at Covelli Center

Aladdin and Jasmine, along with Moana, Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff are all making appearances

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Disney On Ice is in town this weekend at the Covelli Center.

On Thursday, the show had its first performance in Youngstown and First News was allowed inside to watch rehearsal.

The title of this year’s show is ‘Dream Big’.

Tinker Bell takes the audience through all the magical Disney stories.

Among the performers are Graham and Katarina Hockley. They play Flynn and Rapunzel, and they’re married, in real life.

“I mean it’s fantastic. I get to do something that I love doing with somebody that I love. So yeah it’s fantastic. And I’m assuming you concur? Yes I do,” said the couple.

There’s a show Friday night at 7 p.m., three Saturday shows at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., plus two more on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.