YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man says he’s tired of the gunfire in his West Side neighborhood, and that something needs to be done.

The man, who wishes to not be named, gave us security video from early Thursday morning near the corner of Austin and S. Schenley avenues. The video shows a car driving down the street and eight gunshots being fired.

He said it’s a regular thing.

“I’m laying in bed, and I’m literally rolling out of the bed on the floor, hoping to God I don’t get hit by bullets,” he said.

He also told us there are roughly a dozen kids in the neighborhood who play outside regularly and feel they are at risk with all of the shootings.

The man says he grew up on the West Side and always thought it was a good neighborhood but feels it is declining and becoming dangerous with the gunfire.

We reached out to the Youngstown Police Department, and Captain Jason Simon said they did respond to a call for gunfire on the night that this video was taken and recovered a handful of shell casings. He advises anyone who may have any information on that incident or others to contact YPD.

The man we spoke to says he’s made reports in the past and contacted community police several times. He hopes something is done or he feels it will only get worse.