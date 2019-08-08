Security tightened at East Liverpool City Hall until fugitive caught

Police say Sherman Pritt made threats to some staff at City Hall

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Security measures at East Liverpool City Hall have been beefed up while police look for a suspect who is on the run.

Police in St. Clair Township and East Liverpool are looking for Sherman Pritt, Jr.

Pritt is in violation of three protection orders out of St. Clair Township.

Police say he was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Columbiana County Jail. He was then taken to East Liverpool City Hospital to be examined.

Pritt was able to leave the hospital once he was released by medical staff.

East Liverpool Police Chief John Lane said Pritt has made threats to some staff at City Hall, and that is why he closed the main entrances and is having all visitors and staff enter through a side door that is manned by a police officer.

Lane said that protocol will be in place until Pritt is located.