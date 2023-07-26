NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A security guard at the Neshannock Social Security office is recovering after police said he was attacked with a knife.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On the way to the scene, police learned the suspect was walking away from the plaza. They arrested Glenn Samuels Junior without incident.

The victim was sent to the hospital with lacerations to his head.

Samuels was arraigned on three counts of aggravated assault.

Police said the victim and suspect are related.