Sections of Shenango Reservoir park reopen after flood cleanup efforts

On Wednesday, portions of the park reopened just in time for the Fourth of July

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Heavy rains over the last month caused the Shenango Reservoir to overflow, forcing the park to close for certain activities.

But on Wednesday, portions of the park reopened just in time for the Fourth of July.

Since its completion as a flood control dam in 1965, the Shenango Reservoir has helped a lot of areas in Mercer County avoid downstream flooding.

Over the past month, there has been nearly 10 feet of extra water in the reservoir.

Although there is still evidence of high water and soggy ground all over the park, campers, anglers, hikers and outdoor lovers can now rejoice.

Rangers and ground crews were busy on Wednesday reopening some of the park that had to be closed from flooding.

Campers were waiting before the gates opened at 2 p.m. and according to park officials, there was a steady stream of campers coming in throughout the evening.

However, there is only one boat ramp open. At the North Star Marina, the Shenango Reservoir is over 2 feet above normal levels and the water temperature is up to 75 degrees.

At last check at the check-in station, there were still 200 campsites that were available for the upcoming weekend.