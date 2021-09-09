Section of Austintown road to close for demolition work

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting next week, if your daily commute takes you through Turner Road in Austintown, you may need to come up with a detour for a couple weeks.

A portion of Turner Road near the intersection with Kirk Road will be closed starting next Wednesday, September 15.

The closure is needed because of some demolition work that will be taking place on the bridge structure that passes overhead.

Because the turnpike crosses over both Turner and Kirk roads, Mahoning County’s Engineer Pat Ginnetti says eventually the closure will have to move.

“The county works hand-in-hand with the Ohio Turnpike Commission to deal with the road closings because they’re at two major roadways in Austintown Township. We have to stagger the closures, but that’s a full Turnpike Commission project,” he said.

The Turner Road closure will last through October 2.