Secretary LaRose to visit Warren school and veteran-owned business

Secretary of State Frank LaRose is visiting Warren G. Harding High School and Clubhouse Brewing Company

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose plans to visit Warren G. Harding High School and Veteran-owned, Clubhouse Brewing Company.

On Monday, Nov. 18, the LaRose along with the Trumbull County Board of Elections plans to discuss the importance of voting and volunteering to be a poll worker.

Students will also have the opportunity to participate in a mock election.

LaRose also plans on visiting the Clubhouse Brewing Company on the same day at 3:30 p.m.

The company was chosen to be apart of November’s Ohio Business Spotlight.

To RSVP for the event, contact Maggie Sheehan by Monday, Nov. 18 at 8 a.m. at MSheehan@OhioSoS.gov or at (301) 997-6107.