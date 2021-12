YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time in a week, a Youngstown firefighter was injured on the job.

It happened on the city’s South Side. The call came in just before midnight for a house fire on Griselda Avenue.

We are told no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Right now, a cause has not been found, but officials tell First News that the fire investigator will be back on scene Monday morning.

There is no word on the extent of the firefighters injuries.