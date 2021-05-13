Second suspect in triple shooting that wounded girl in neck in custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of three people charged in a triple shooting that wounded a 17-year-old girl in the neck is now in custody.

Toni Davis, 20, is in the Mahoning County jail on three counts of complicity to attempted murder. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Warrants were issued Tuesday for the arrest of Davis and two other people in connection with the shooting about 7 p.m. Friday that wounded 17-year-old Christa Harrison in the neck. She was found by police on a sidewalk as the officers were answering a gunfire call in the 100 block of Willis Avenue.

As she was being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center, two other females came to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Harrison is being treated at a Pittsburgh hospital. Her mother said one of the other victims had a feud with someone and that is how her daughter was wounded.

Davis was booked into jail by city police after she turned herself into police Wednesday.

Tuesday evening another suspect, Shawta Hasley, 26, was arrested after he was pulled over for a traffic violation and a records check revealed he was wanted on three counts of attempted murder. His bond was set at $1.5 million after he was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Lt. Ramon Cox of the Detective Bureau said so far investigators believe there was just one shooter. He said the shooting stemmed from a fight earlier in the day.