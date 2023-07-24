YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A second suspect in the theft of over 30 guns from a Braceville gun store has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Brendon Nichols, 28, entered his plea Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Bridget Meehan Brennan to one count of theft of firearms from a federal licensee.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 30.

He was one of four people indicted by a federal grand jury for the March 6 theft of 34 guns from Rattlesnake Sporting Goods in Braceville.

Ten of the guns were found in a Bordman home where Nichols was arrested on March 6 after a brief standoff.

When questioned, Nichols told investigators where he put the guns in his home. He also told them he went to the store March 5 with a co-defendant, Daquante Kimbrough, 25, and two other people not named, then went back early March 6 after he had been drinking.

Nicholas said he tried to grab all the guns he liked when he visited the store the day before, the complaint said.

Earlier this month Jalen McCall, 18, pleaded guilty before Judge Brennan to a charge of possession of stolen firearms. Some of the guns that were taken were also found in his Campbell home.

The cases against the other two defendants are still pending.