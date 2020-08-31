Second suspect arrested in Bazetta robbery

Hunter Thomas, of Struthers, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The second suspect accused of robbing a Bazzetta convenience store back in May has been arrested.

Hunter Thomas, of Struthers, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday.

He was arraigned on aggravated robbery charges in Central District Court where bond was set at $25,000.

Thomas also faces charges in Girard Municipal Court for failure to comply and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond there was set at $10,000.

Police say Thomas and Tyler Penwell robbed the Circle K at the corner of routes 5 and 46 at gunpoint on May 1.

Tyler Penwell

Investigators said the two ordered the cashier to put all the money from the cash register into a backpack.

Penwell was arrested shortly after the robbery.

Thomas had a warrant out for his arrest since early May.

