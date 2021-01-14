Second suspect charged in Warren murder

Cameron Tillis was indicted on charges of aggravated murder

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police are looking for a second suspect in the shooting death of Delquan Ware.

Cameron Tillis was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence.

Detectives say Tillis was the trigger man in the August 2 shooting on Summit Street that killed Ware.

Police say the other suspect connected to the case, Stefon Alexander turned himself in to authorities back in December.

Alexander has since pleaded not guilty.

If you see Tillis or know where he might be, you’re asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text WANTED and the tip to 847411.

Investigators say Tillis should be con sidered armed and dangerous.

More headlines from WKBN.com: