Second stray bullet in Canfield reported after child hit, investigators say

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators say a second report of a stray bullet Sunday in Canfield came around the same time a child was hit by another one.

A man told police a bullet came through his house in the 7000 block of Barrington Dr. It came through a window in his son’s bedroom and hit a TV inside, according to a report.

A woman who lives in the home said they heard a loud noise around 5:40 p.m., but didn’t notice the bullet holes until an hour later.

A little boy was hit by a stray bullet in the 7500 block of Orchard Park, which is only a half-block away, investigators said. He was hit in the arm and is expected to be all right.