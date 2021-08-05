Second Mercer County school board makes decision on whether to merge football teams

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Wednesday night, West Middlesex’s school board voted unanimously to merge their football team with the Sharpsville Blue Devils.

The next decision to be made was Sharpsville Thursday evening.

The Sharpsville School Board voted seven to one to merge its football program with West Middlesex.

Among those at the meeting were coaches and players of the Sharpsville football team.

Superintenent John Vannoy says Sharpsville will be the host school and the Blue Devil’s logo will stay, and they’re still looking at ways of getting the West Middlesex band and cheerleaders involved.

He says the lack of players has meant no JV or middle school football programs in Sharpsville. Co-opting with West Middlesex will bring both of them back.

“We need to do something. Looking at 28 student athletes on the team right now, we’re teetering on that number of having a successful program. If you look in the future, we could be under 20 next year,” Vannoy said.

District 10 and the PIAA must still approve the co-op, all of which must be done by Monday.