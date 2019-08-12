Second man sentenced in Youngstown murder

James Allen Perry was sentenced to 13 years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The second suspect in a Youngstown murder was sentenced Monday in Mahoning County Court.

James Allen Perry, Jr. 22, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in connection to the 2017 shooting death of Evan Amos.

Perry pleaded guilty in March of 2018 to charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and gun charges.

Police say Perry and Jesse Stewart shot Amos at his home on South Lakeview Avenue.

Stewart also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison.