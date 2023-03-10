LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A second man has been charged related to a fatal shooting in Lisbon last Friday night.

Investigators identified Christopher J. Mills as the driver who transported murder suspect Michael Blower to and from the scene of the fatal shooting of Rusty Steele last Friday night.

Mills, 42, of Washingtonville, has been charged with obstructing justice.

Police said Steele and Blower had been involved in an argument before the shooting.

Mills is in the Columbiana County Jail on $50,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.