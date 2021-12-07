Second man charged after shot fired through Masury home

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A second man is facing charges for shots fired through a Masury man’s window last month.

Police arrested Ralph Robinson, Sr., 48, Friday on a charge of having weapons under disability.

According to a police report, officers were sent to the 1300 block of Bedford Rd. around 2:50 p.m. Nov. 8 after a man reported hearing a loud pop and then finding that his window had been shot out by what appeared to be a shotgun.

While officers were speaking with the victim, they reported seeing a neighbor walking out of his house but going back inside after seeing police.

Police questioned the man, identified as 42-year-old Michael Robinson, after they say they saw a fresh shotgun shell sitting in the grass in front of the front door of the home.

According to the report, Robinson denied hearing a shot go off or knowing anything about the shooting. Police took him into custody after finding that he had a warrant for his arrest.

During his arrest, police say Robinson made conflicting statements about the shooting, saying he “did not do it, but he did it.”

Police say, however, that a gunshot residue test was performed showing that Robinson had residue on his hands.

After a review of the case, a prosecutor also recommended charges against Ralph Robinson, Sr.

Tuesday, bond was set at $15,000 for Ralph Robinson under the condition that he surrender all of his weapons.

Michael Robinson’s case is still pending through the court.