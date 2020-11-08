Second Harvest travelling food pantry returning to Canfield Fairgrounds

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Second Harvest Food Bank along with the Ohio National Guard is returning to the Canfield Fair to host another travelling food pantry.
The food pantry will be Monday, Nov. 9 starting at 1 p.m.
Recipients are asked to enter the fairgrounds through Gate 8 and exit through Gate 5.
Recipients trunks must be open and clear of all other belongings and their windows must be rolled up to ensure zero-contact distribution.
People are asked to not exit their car at the distribution.
For additional information, please visit the Second Harvest of Mahoning Valley website.