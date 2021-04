Second Harvest is bringing the food distribution to people living in Sebring and Beloit and Smith townships

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank is bringing its traveling food pantry to Sebring this week.

It’ll be at B.L. Miller Elementary School on W. Virginia Avenue at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16.

The food will be distributed in front of the school.

It’s for people living in Sebring and Beloit and Smith townships.

As you drive through the distribution, leave your trunks open and the food will be put directly inside.