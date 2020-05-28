Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
1  of  2
Live Now
Updates on historic NASA, Space X launch WKBN 27 First News This Morning
Closings and delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Second Harvest to host traveling food pantry in Warren

Local News

They are prepared to serve over 500 families

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Second Harvest Food Bank

Courtesy: lukabieri/Pixabay

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, Warren City Schools and the Ohio National Guard are hosting a traveling food pantry distribution on Thursday.

It starts at 11 a.m. on Laird Avenue, by the baseball field in Warren. The food will be distributed with zero contact.

They are prepared to serve over 500 families.

Last week, Second Harvest served about 1,000 cars at another traveling food pantry giveaway at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The traveling food pantry will be at Maplewood High School on June 1 and Beaver Local Schools on June 4.

For a list of local organizations that are helping provide food around the community, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award