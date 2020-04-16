Second Harvest to host Traveling Food Bank at Canfield Fairgrounds

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley is partnering with the Canfield Fair Board, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio National Guard to begin a Traveling Food Bank in the Valley.

The first Traveling Food Bank is planned for 2 p.m. Friday, April 17 at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Distribution will include shelf-stable items, fresh milk and produce.

Food Bank organizers are planning for over 500 cars in attendance. They ask the community to not begin lining up before 1 p.m.

Recipients are asked to enter from Gate 8 and exit from Gate 5.

Organizers are also ensuring contactless distribution. They ask recipients to have their trunks open and clear of other belongings. They also ask for windows to be rolled up and for recipients to stay in their cars.

Due to high demand, they ask that distribution to be limited to one family per one car, no exceptions.

“The number of people in line at food pantries in our community has increased well over 30% since the onset of this pandemic,” said Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank.

Second Harvest plans to move the Traveling Food Pantry throughout the Valley in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

The next scheduled distributions are at Maplewood High School on Friday, April 20 and at Beaver Local Schools on Friday, May 1.