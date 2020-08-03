Second Harvest receives donation from The Darden Foundation

The food bank says that the network of their agencies are currently filling more than 20,000 requests for emergency food assistance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Second Harvest Food Bank has received a $3,000 donation from The Darden Foundation to help provide hunger-relief to Mahoning Valley families.

The food bank says that the network of their agencies is currently filling more than 20,000 requests for emergency food assistance across Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support of The Darden Foundation,” said Michael Iberis, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank. “This generous gift will enable the Food Bank to provide 18,000 meals to families in need across the Mahoning Valley,” Iberis added.

The Darden Foundation, through a partnership with Feeding America, supports communities across the U.S. with tackling food insecurity.