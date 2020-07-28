Second Harvest, Ohio National Guard distribute food at Canfield Fairgrounds

Second Harvest plans to take care of 700 vehicles Tuesday, passing out close to 60,000 pounds of produce and other items

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Another local food distribution was held Tuesday morning at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

It’s an idea that may have started as a once or twice per week event, but mobile pop-up food pantries are now happening two or three times a week around the Mahoning Valley.

This is the third time workers with the Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up with the Ohio National Guard and Canfield Fair Board to offer this at the fairgrounds.

Some people started lining up by 7:30 a.m. and by 11:15 a.m., they had seen close to 100 vehicles.

Second Harvest planned to take care of 700 vehicles Tuesday, passing out close to 60,000 pounds of produce and other items.