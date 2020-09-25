Second Harvest Food Bank’s traveling pantry serves hundreds in Canfield Friday

Organizers said these events serve to reach out to families in need across the area

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds turned out Friday afternoon as Second Harvest Food Bank took its Traveling Mobile Pantry to the Canfield Fairgrounds.

This was the third time since the pandemic began last spring that the food bank has used this location for distribution.

As cars and trucks passed through the Government Building, members of the Ohio National Guard passed out boxes and bags of produce.

Organizers said these events serve to reach out to families in need across the area.

“Then we’ve also had some of our pantries that haven’t been able to quite meet that need. Some of them that have had to close down temporarily due to the COVID-19, so this is our way to reach out to people in the different areas,” said Tom Doyle, of Second Harvest Food Bank.

Doyle said they are still seeing a significant need across the area.

“It’s not quite as high as it was at the beginning of the pandemic, but we’re still up where we used to see 13,000 requests a week for food,” he said. “We’re still regularly between 16,000 and 18,000 requests. For awhile, we were over 20,000.”

