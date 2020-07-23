Second Harvest Food Bank to hold pop-up distribution at Canfield Fairgrounds

The Food Bank and members of the Ohio National Guard are prepared to serve 700 families

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley is collaborating with the Canfield Fair Board, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio National Guard to host the third Traveling Food Pantry food distribution at the fairgrounds.

It will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28.

Senator Michael Rulli, representing Ohio’s 33rd District, which includes all of the Columbiana and Mahoning counties, will be on site assisting with the food distribution. He will also present Second Harvest Food Bank with a proclamation and Ohio State Flag at noon.

Recipients will enter the fairgrounds through Gate 9 and exit through Gate 5.

In order to partake in this zero-contact distribution, recipients’ trunks must be open and clear of all other belongings, and their windows must be rolled up. Recipients are not to exit their vehicle for any reason.

The distribution includes fruit, vegetables and dairy boxes, plus additional assorted produce and bakery items.

The Traveling Food Pantry is a new program of Second Harvest Food Bank, operating as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic to help meet the increased need for food.

“The lines at food pantries remain long across Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties as we progress through the fifth month of the pandemic–nearly 20,000 requests for emergency food assistance each week,” said Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank.

For a list of additional Traveling Food Pantry distributions, visit Second Harvest’s website.