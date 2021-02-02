Second Harvest Food Bank plans distribution in Sebring

The food distribution will be in front of BL Miller Elementary School on Friday

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley will be holding a food distribution Friday.

The organization is collaborating with the Village of Sebring, Sebring Local Schools and the Ohio National Guard.

The food distribution will be in front of BL Miller Elementary School, located at 506 West Virginia Ave. in Sebring at 10 a.m.

This distribution will focus on Sebring residents, as well as those living in Beloit and Smith townships.

In order to participate in the zero-contact distribution, recipients’ trunks must be open and clear of all other belongings, and their windows must be rolled up. You must stay in your car.

The traveling food pantry is a program designed to help families in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about what Second Harvest does, visit its website.