Second Harvest Food Bank gets generous mask donation from Mentor company

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A company in Mentor just gifted personal protective equipment to Second Harvest Food Bank.

On Thursday morning, RB Medical Supply donated 6,000 masks to the food bank.

Workers said the company’s founder is a big believer in giving back.

Last month, Senators Sean O’Brien and Michael Rulli traveled to see the work they’re doing to make PPE.

Afterwards, RB Medical Supply wanted to help an organization in the Valley that could use their product.

“We thought these guys care enough about the Valley citizens, they want to come up and check us out,” said Scott Woodruff, with RB Medical Supply. “We need to help them out so we decided to go ahead and donate. We reached out and asked, ‘Where’s a good place to donate? We want to make this donation.’ And they, of course, recommended Michael and Second Harvest.”

Second Harvest says the donation came at the best time possible. Currently, 20,000 people a week are coming in for food — the highest it’s ever been.

