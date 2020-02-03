Second Harvest Food Bank distributes record amount of food

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley’s mission is to solicit, store and distribute food to hunger-relief organizations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank distributed a record 11.5 million pounds of food, including 3.4 million pounds of produce last year to those in need in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

“We thank the many financial and food donors, individuals, volunteers, foundations, corporations, schools and organizations that were instrumental in helping us distribute more than 45,000 pounds of food each day from our warehouse,” said Mike Iberis, executive director. “Community support is imperative to our work and we are extremely grateful and humbled by the outpouring of support we receive.”

In addition to providing food through member agencies like food pantries, homeless shelters and soup kitchens and shelters for domestic violence, the Food Bank operates three mobile pantry programs and 41 school pantry programs in 20 school districts.

School pantry programs allow children to take food home each day as needed. Several school districts also send extra food home on the weekends to at-risk students.

“While we are pleased to achieve a milestone in distribution, we will continue to work to bring in additional resources to meet the needs of seniors, families and children who are hungry in our community,” said Iberis.

