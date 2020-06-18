Second Harvest Food Bank continues traveling pantry as need increases

Second Harvest Food Bank is continuing to host traveling food pantries this summer as they anticipate an increase in need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank is continuing to host traveling food pantries this summer as they anticipate an increase in need.

Second Harvest is one of the major organizations helping fill the food void during the coronavirus pandemic. They have partnered with many local agencies to help distribute food and are running traveling food pantries across Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Director Mike Iberis said they have seen a 30 to 40 percent increase in food requests since the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent stay-at-home order.

The agency typically services 12,000 to 13,000 people each week and that number has increased to about 20,000.

“We’ve seen a significant jump, and we can attribute all of that to layoffs and to the job losses,” Iberis said.

Even with the state opening back up and the stay-at-home order lifted, Iberis said the need will continue, which is why they are extending the traveling food bank through August, focusing on supporting summer school food programs as well community distributions.

“The scope is large and there are thousands and thousands of kids that are finding themselves in the summertime without meals that they are providing in schools. So for that home life, it needs to be supplemented in many cases with extra food,” Iberis said.

Second Harvest is working with about 48 schools across Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties to distribute needed food.

On Thursday, the traveling food bank will be at Warren G. Harding High School beginning at 11 a.m. Other distributions from the traveling food bank will be held at the following locations and times:

Summer 2020 Food Distributions ​(Dates and locations are subject to change and additional distributions may be added)

​​June ​​18 – Traveling Food Panty, Harding High School (11 a.m. start)

June ​​24 – Traveling Food Pantry, Struthers High School (11 a.m. start)​​

July ​​6 – Traveling Food Pantry, Maplewood High School (11 a.m. start)

July ​​8 – Traveling Food Pantry, Struthers High School (11 a.m. start)​​

July 9 – Mobile Pantry, Fellowship of the Beloved, Hanoverton (9:30 a.m. start)

July ​​10 – Mobile Pantry, Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, Beloit (9:30 a.m. start)​​

July 11 – Mobile Pantry, Old Liberty High School (9 a.m. start)

July ​​14 – Mobile Pantry, Mecca Community Church, Cortland (9:30 a.m. start)

July ​​16 – Traveling Food Pantry, Harding High School (11 a.m. start)​​

July 22 – Traveling Food Pantry, Struthers High School (11 a.m. start)

​​August ​​3 – Traveling Food Pantry, Maplewood High School (11 a.m. start)

August ​​8 – Mobile Pantry, Old Liberty High School (9 a.m. start)

August ​​11 – Mobile Pantry, Mecca Community Church, Cortland (9:30 a.m. start)

August ​​12 – Traveling Food Pantry, Struthers High School (11 a.m. start)​​

August 13 – Mobile Pantry, Fellowship of the Beloved, Hanoverton (9:30 a.m. start)

August ​​14 – Mobile Pantry, Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, Beloit (9:30 a.m. start)

Please contact Second Harvest Food Bank at 330-792-5522 with questions and to confirm locations and times.