Second Harvest celebrates 29th annual Hunger Campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley is celebrating their 29th annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign Kickoff on Friday at 10 a.m.

The event will be held at the food bank’s warehouse located on Salt Springs Road in Youngstown.

Harvest for Hunger is a food and funds drive that takes place in March and April to help stock the food bank shelves for the spring and summer months when donations taper off.

Those interested in participating can contact Renee Fuller at 330.792.5522 ext. 112 or visit their website to download a registration form.

Last year, Harvest for Hunger raised $238,186 and collected more than 36,000 pounds of food.

All funds raised and food collected remains in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties to help feed our friends and neighbors.

Financial contributions may also be made at supermarket sponsor Giant Eagle and participating Sparkle Markets by tearing off a $1, $5 or $10 coupon at the register from March 1 to April 11. Donations are added to your bill.

In 2019, the Food Bank distributed a record 11.5 million pounds of food, including 3.4 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables.