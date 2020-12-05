Second graders, police team up to collect food in Hubbard

The second graders held signs, helped put the food in the car and sang holiday tunes to attract donations

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A church in Hubbard had some unique help for a food drive Saturday.

Hubbard Police and second graders from St. Patrick’s Parish School of Religion joined forces to collect food.

The group aimed to fill a police cruiser with non-perishable food items.

The second graders held signs, helped put the food in the cars and sang holiday tunes to attract donations.

“We all try and teach our kids to always give back and help if you can. We never know what anybody’s situation is, but you always want to try and go the extra step to show somebody, especially right now, what you can do to help them,” said second grade teacher Elizabeth Ambrosia.

St. Patrick’s Food Pantry will continue to accept donations after Saturday’s event.

Anyone interested can drop off non-perishables at the church’s parish center.