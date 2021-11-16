Second grade student collects pop tabs for charity close to her family

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A second grade student at Liberty Local Schools has taken it upon herself to help an organization that once helped her family.

Seven-year-old Ariana Centrella loves and takes care of her older brother AJ. He was born at just 24 weeks, and had seven surgeries within the first six months of his life.

During that time Centrella’s mother stayed at the Ronald McDonald House two times while AJ was in the NICU at Akron Children’s Hospital. Now she’s doing her part to give back.

“I collect pop tabs and I send them to Ronald Mcdonald House and they get money off it and they can get supplies,” Centrella said.

This is the third year Centrella has collected pop tabs.

So far this school year she’s collected nearly nine pounds.