Second defendant in neglect, starvation death case in Mercer County convicted

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – After a weeklong trial, a Mercer County jury convicted a man of all charges from a man’s death in October 2019.

It took approximately 90 minutes of deliberation, but the jury convicted Paul Bacorn of all charges arising from the October 24, 2019, death of Antonio Juan Gonzalez, Jr., of Delaware Township.

Bacorn shared a mobile home with the victim and his father, Antonio Juan Gonzales, Sr., who has already been convicted in the case and is serving a life sentence.

Bacorn was convicted of first-degree murder punishable by a life sentence without the possibility of parole, conspiracy to commit murder of the first degree, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, endangering children, conspiracy to commit endangering children and tampering with evidence.

According to the coroner, the victim died of hypovolemic shock – an emergency condition in which severe blood or fluid loss makes the heart unable to pump enough blood to the body. It can cause organs to stop working.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati called it the worst case of physical abuse he’s seen.