Second bill of information filed against suspect in Youngstown-area robberies

Investigators say they tracked a stolen card, which was used to make food deliveries to Ramirez's home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A second bill of information was filed this week in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio against a second suspect in a series of store robberies late last year.

Edgar Ramirez, 22, of Youngstown, is charged in federal court with three counts of interference with commerce by means of robbery and brandishing or using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Last week, a co-defendant, Melvin Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to a bill of information to five of the robbery counts and four firearm counts.

An affidavit in the case said the pair were responsible for five separate robberies in the Youngstown area in December and early January.

Investigators were able to use a credit card taken by the pair to food deliveries at the Detroit Avenue home of Ramirez. After a search warrant was served there, police reported finding some of the items stolen in the house as well as a bill of sale Ramirez had for a semiautomatic handgun that was used in some of the robberies.

Ramirez and Jackson have both been in the Mahoning County Jail since January when Jackson was arrested the day after a robbery at a Belmont Avenue store.

The affidavit said the card investigators used to track Ramirez showed that Jackson used it to pay for food orders to Ramirez’s home over 30 times.

