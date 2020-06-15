Second arrest made in connection with death of missing New Castle man, police say

On Monday, it was confirmed that Todd Henry is now in custody in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police made a second arrest on Monday in connection with the death of a missing New Castle man.

Police officials say 20-year-old Connor Henry was arrested Sunday night in Ocean City, Maryland.

Criminal charges were filed against Henry in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Amari Wise. He is awaiting an extradition hearing to be brought back here.

In a criminal complaint, police say Henry is accused of shooting Wise with a handgun and then hiding the gun. He is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.

His father, 47-year-old Todd Henry, is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide after the fact, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Todd Henry is now in custody at the New Castle police department.

Wise was reported missing by his family on June 5.

Police searched a house in New Castle shortly after Connor Henry’s arrest. Wise was not located, but investigators said they found evidence at the house.