Sebring woman faces 15 counts in drug case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Thursday, a Mahoning County grand jury indicted a Sebring woman on 15 charges in a drug case.

Lindsay M. Twaddle, 26, of South 14th Street in Sebring, faces five counts each of tampering with drugs, theft of drugs and deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

The indictment does not give many details but states that the crime occurred between Sept. 25, 2018 and Nov. 1, 2018 and involved opiate-based painkillers.

She has yet to be taken into custody, according to records at the Mahoning County Jail.