SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN)- A Sebring woman was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday for multiple counts of animal cruelty charges.

According to court records, Ashley Crawford, 42, who has a last known address of East Ohio Avenue, was arrested by Sebring Police Department.

Court records show that Crawford is charged with six counts of violating prohibitions concerning companion animals. One of those charges is a felony charge while the rest are misdemeanor charges.

Crawford is also charged with five counts of cruelty to animals and one count of endangering children.

Court records show that a warrant was issued for her arrest on Friday.

Sebring Police Department has not yet released further details on the incident.