Sebring set to unload new community record of fireworks on 4th of July

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The 41st annual Sebring 4th of July Celebration is striving to be memorable this year.

Brickhouse Bar & Grill in Sebring organized a year-long 50/50 raffle to help fund this year’s fireworks show. As a result, the show will feature the most fireworks in the history of Sebring.

The amount of fireworks will be double the amount that Sebring Park Director Angel Ring was originally expecting to have this year. Ring expressed that she is proud of the generosity that the community showed and that this record-setting ceremony would not be possible without them.

The 41st annual Sebring 4th of July Celebration will have over 20 different events throughout the day at several locations. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on July 4.

The complete schedule of events can be found on the 2019 Sebring Parks and Recreation 4th of July Celebration Facebook page.

